Don’t look up: Dune’s Timothee Chalamet in new Leonardo DiCaprio movie | Movies and series

Don't look up: Dune's Timothee Chalamet in new Leonardo DiCaprio movie

Sonia Gupta
The next comedy Don’t look up is generating a lot of expectations due to the witty plot and the star-studded cast. The recently released trailer showed us some first images of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Steep and Jonah Hill. Now a new photograph features Timothee Chalamet as a punk skater.

