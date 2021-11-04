Don’t look up: Dune’s Timothee Chalamet in new Leonardo DiCaprio movie | Movies and series

The next comedy Don’t look up is generating a lot of expectations due to the witty plot and the star-studded cast. The recently released trailer showed us some first images of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Steep and Jonah Hill. Now a new photograph features Timothee Chalamet as a punk skater.

The image was posted by USA Today and features Timothee Chalamet as Quentin, an evangelical shoplifting punk skateboarder. The photo shows him alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Clearly, Timothee Chalamet is playing a very different character than his role in Dune.

Photograph from the movie Don’t look up showing Lawrence, Chalamet and DiCaprio together. Photo: USA Today

What will Don’t look up be about?

The film follows the story of Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who play Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, respectively. They are two astronomers who during their research discover that a giant asteroid, with the potential to end human existence, is approaching Earth. In order to avoid catastrophe, the duo go on a media tour that involves appearing on talk shows and talking to politicians. Based on the new image for the film, it appears that Timothee Chalamet’s character will be joining them in warning humanity about the asteroid.

However, the character of Dune would be helping Lawrence and DiCaprio from the outside, since he was absent in the official trailer of the film.

When does Don’t look up premiere?