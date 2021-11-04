Dollar price today November 4, peso starts with loss

Today Thursday, November 4, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.6035 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest Banxico report, the peso has an exchange rate of 20.5840 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the day begins with a moderate depreciation for the peso after the previous session started negatively and after the announcement of the Federal Reserve the local currency began to strengthen.

In the first 9 months of this 2021, the main commercial partner of the state United has been Mexico with 14.6% of total transactions; with Canada and China following with 14.5% and 13.9% respectively.

In the local context, it was known that the sale of new light cars reached 76,640 units, which corresponds to the lowest amount registered since 2011 for the month of October. At an annual rate, the decrease is 9.14% and as a reference prepandemic it fell 28.45% since October 2019.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5840- Sale: $ 20.5840

HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

Banamex : Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.08

Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.92- Sale: $ 20.80

Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45- Sale: $ 20.85

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

IXE: Buy: $ 19.45- Sale: $ 20.85

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

Monex: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.15

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.15

Santander: Buy: $ 19.62 – Sale: $ 21.13

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.08

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.30 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 62,103.6 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.79 pesos, for $ 27.82 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

