Dollar price today November 3, peso regains ground

Today Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20,5506 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, the Mexican currency achieved a good recovery after the announcement of the Federal Reserve from the United States. According to the registry of the Banxico, the interbank spot dollar closed this day at 20.5840, which represents that the peso advanced 23.55 cents in the exchange rate, after losing ground for five consecutive days.

In the morning, prior to the publication of the Fed’s monetary policy, the local currency showed depreciation, approaching 21 pesos. However, the price of the dollar began to decline after the US agency indicated that since November bond purchases will gradually decline. In addition, it has left open the possibility that the stimulus program ends in June 2022. However, Jerome Powell, president of the Fed, clarified that this does not mean the beginning of a cycle of increases in interest rates.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5840 – Sale: $ 20.5840

: Buy $ 20.5840 – Sale: $ 20.5840 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 21.02

: Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 21.02 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.08

: Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.08 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.90

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.90 IXE: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30 Monex: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.16

Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.16 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 21.15 Santander: Buy: $ 19.59 – Sale: $ 21.12

Buy: $ 19.59 – Sale: $ 21.12 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 21.09

Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 21.09 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 63,115.5 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.87 pesos, for $ 28.13 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

