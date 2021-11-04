Do not update to Android 12 until this new bug is fixed

Android 12 is already a reality and little by little more and more mobiles from all manufacturers will be updated. Currently there are already devices from Samsung, Xiaomi and Google with stable versions and betas that users can install. Today we tell you a bug that is affecting all users who update to Android 12 and that doesn’t seem to have a simple solution. It is related to games and while it may not affect you directly, it can be incredibly annoying for most. It affects Android games regardless of what the title is.

Android 12 closes games unexpectedly

The bug that is being reported is related to unexpected shutdowns and games. It seems that users who update to Android 12 Beta they report closings of any game randomly. When the user starts the game this closes after a while.

The games are not saved And if you are in the middle of an online game, you have no way of going back in if you start it. The problem has been detected and its origin is known: the new themes of Android 12. The connection between the themes and the games is strange but it is real.

Apparently the system restart games after a configuration change which is not well developed in the system. The bad news is that it is a problem that was detected in July of this year and that has not yet been fixed.

It only happens with the games and not with applications, so, inside the bad, it is not affecting any app. Of course, if you are a user who usually plays a lot, the update does not seem viable for you. It happens always and on all devices, so there is no way to get rid of it.

The solution is not coming soon, as it is something that Google has known for a long time and it has not been able to solve. From this moment on, more and more mobiles will have Android 12 and it is possible that this failure continues to exist, for this reason we recommend not updating at this time if you had planned.

Google will fix it, but it seems like it might take a while until Android 12 be more popular stably.