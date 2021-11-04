Discarded the intention to regulate Traditional Medicine

Mexico City.- (AMINES) By majority of votes, the United Commissions for Health and Second Legislative Studies approved the opinion by means of which “The minute is discarded with a draft decree by which various provisions of the General Health Law are amended and added, in matters of Traditional and Complementary Medicine.”

This resolution is an example of the commitment that legislators have assumed in defense of our traditions, highlighted David Hidalgo Ramírez, president of the World Confederation of Traditional, Integrative, Complementary and Health Education Medicine (COFEMITES), a group that since April 2021 pointed out the serious contradictions contained in said draft decree, violating the rights and autonomy of indigenous peoples and indigenous communities.

He recalled that on October 26, 27 and 28, Deputy Vicente Morales Pérez, president of the Administration Committee of the Congress of Tlaxcala, called a virtual meeting in which “those of us who participated agree that this draft decree that violated against the knowledge, practices and herbal resources used by the heirs of this ancestral knowledge ”.

He added that thanks to the unity that exists between the different groups interested in defending our traditions and the support of the media, it was possible to note that the articles that were intended to be reformed showed serious inconsistencies, were poorly written and demonstrated the total ignorance of those who prepared this draft decree.

Finally, he recognized the need to create guidelines that will allow an orderly development of traditional medicine and interculturality and it will be, “with exercises like the one carried out in Tlaxcala, the way to know what the role of local governments is in regulating complementary traditional medicine ”, considering the participation of the main stakeholders and having as a priority the attention to the demands that, in terms of health, are registered in our native communities, and bearing in mind the importance of preserving, protecting, promoting and developing these ancestral practices that have proven their relevance generation after generation.

