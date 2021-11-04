Diego BONETA will be a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ ACTION HERO in this Hollywood movie: VIDEO

The year 2021 will remain in the memory of Diego Boneta, forever. The Mexican actor and singer is having his most successful year, with Luis Miguel, La Serie, in its second season, as the main flag of their projects, adding to this two upcoming movie premieres.

And we must not forget that Boneta premiered the film in October 2020 ‘New order’, with which he went to the Venice International Film Festival. Ultimately, you couldn’t do better.

For this, Diego Boneta is happy to release a film where Hollywood He opens his arms to him again, now with a character where he will endanger his life and, therefore, become an action hero.

Diego Boneta will save his girl

The action movie that Diego Boneta will premiere this year will be ‘Passion, Love and Death’ (Die in a Gunfight) which would be translated as “die in a shooting”, something that will be present at all times during the film.

Roughly, ‘Passion, Love and Death’ is a film that reveals a stylized and star-studded love story from Hollywood, starring Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario in the main roles.

What is ‘Pasión, Amor y Muerte’ by Diego Boneta about?

‘Die in a Gunfight‘is an American romantic crime movie directed by Collin Schiffli and written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Starring Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario, is described as an updated version of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare.

Programmed to be released in the United States on July 16, 2021, by Lionsgate, the film focuses on two rival families, the Rathcarts and the Gibbons. Ben, a rebellious young man, falls in love with Mary, the daughter of his father’s enemy, starting a battle full of love, lust, revenge and betrayal.

With a script that 10 years ago he was going to produce and star Zac efron, the film went through some adventures until on September 6, 2019, Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario signed to star in the project.

The cast is complemented by:

Diego Boneta as Ben Gibbon

Alexandra Daddario as Mary Rathcart

Justin Chatwin as Terrence Uberahl / The Tutor

Travis Fimmel as Wayne

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Barbie

Wade Allain-Marcus as Mukul

Billy Crudup as Narrator

John Ralston as William Rathcart

Michelle Nolden as Beatrice Rathcart

Stuart Hughes as Henry Gibbon

Nicola Correia-Damude as Nancy Gibbon

