Details and price: this is what you should know about Ubisoft + now available in Mexico

Mexican gamers will be able to enjoy Ubisoft Plus (Photo: REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo)

Like movie, series, music and more companies, now video game companies like Ubisoft are beginning to expand their opportunities by streaming, convinced that it is a new way to gain more followers and give users the opportunity to play without the need for a console.

With a monthly payment users have access to a wide title catalog what includes launch video games and their respective DLC, which, if purchased individually, have a higher cost than a month’s payment, being a great attraction for gamers.

In that sense, now Ubisoft Plus has joined the companies that allow access to multiple video games. Initially (2019) this service was available in the US and Europe, but now it has been extended to Mexico.

“At Ubisoft, we are committed to offering our players the best experience and opportunity to discover all our worlds. That is why we are expanding Ubisoft + to players in new territories, making it easier than ever to access our upcoming games, new releases, live games, and classic franchises, all with one subscription”Said Philippe Tremblay, Ubisoft’s chief underwriting officer.

Ubisoft will continue to develop games classified as ‘Triple A’ (Photo: Europa Press)

For just a monthly payment of 299 pesos (about $ 14), anyone can add to the platform Ubisoft streaming games and play without limit the more than 100 titles offered by the company.

It should be noted that the only requirement is that the user has a Windows computer. Among the titles that are available are:

-Assassin’s Creed

-Rabbids

-Prince of Persia

-Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

-Rayman

-WatchDogs

-Anno

-Settlers

-Ghost Recon

In addition, games that have been part of his successes such as Scott Pilgrim, Champions of Anteria, Zombi, Child of Light, Flashback, I’m Alive or the two South Park RPGs and their recent release Riders Republic.

Assassin’s Creed will be in the Ubisoft + catalog (Photo: File / Courtesy)

It is to remember that both these and others video games include additional material and you don’t need to pay extra to enjoy them. Likewise, the platform informs that it will give monthly rewards such as customization items and power-ups.

Similar to any other subscription, just access the Ubisoft official site and look for the option to register, fill in the information requested and that will be enough to start playing.

In case the user wants to unsubscribe, they can access the platform and select the option to cancel subscription at any time and without additional charges.

Ubisoft + will cost 299 pesos a month in Mexico (Photo: ARchivo / Courtesy)

It should be remembered that the company is at a very particular moment in its history. In 2020, a restructuring of the company was carried out after a wave of reports of abuse and harassment in the work environment, which also left the CEO, Yves guillemot, in his position. The last time the studio officially spoke about the issue, employees were unhappy and argued that there was still a lot to do.

Kotaku, a site specializing in video games, published an investigation last July that cites testimonies from about 20 employees and former employees of Ubisoft Singapore – under anonymity – about cases of harassment and salary disparities.

Two women testified about inappropriate physical contact and comments, while another employee complained of “a huge pay gap between locals and expats.”

The allegations against the managers of Ubisoft’s Toronto and Montreal studios led to resignations and layoffs last year.

(With information from AFP)

