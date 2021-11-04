Dembélé returned and was injured again to join the casualty list

Ousmane Dembélé reappeared with Barcelona after an injury, played a few minutes and was injured again to join the list of casualties

The defender Sergiño Dest, with low back pain, and the forward Ousmane Dembélé, with elongation in the semimembranous of the left thigh, join the list of casualties of Barcelona, ​​as reported on Thursday by the Catalan club’s medical services.

Dest no longer played because of this ailment in Kiev, and Dembélé, who He played his first minutes this season in that Champions League match, after overcoming his umpteenth muscular ailment, he ended the match injured.

Both, who did not participate in training that morning, join defender Gerard Piqué, midfielder Sergi Roberto and Pedro González ‘Pedri’ and forwards Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Agüero, as tenants of the Barça infirmary.

Norberto Murara ‘Neto’ goalkeeper, suffering from a feverish process, did not participate in the training on Thursday. On the other hand, Kun Agüero did come to the Ciudad Deportiva, who will be away from the pitch for at least the next three months due to the arrhythmia he suffered against Deportivo Alavés.

The squad will return to training tomorrow at the Sant Joan Despí facilities, on the eve of the next league match against Celta de Vigo.