Dembélé returned and was injured again to join the casualty list

Ousmane Dembélé reappeared with Barcelona after an injury, played a few minutes and was injured again to join the list of casualties

BARCELONA – Barcelona’s victory in Ukraine over Dynamo Kiev claimed another victim in the Barça squad. And not just any one, but a recurring one: Barely half an hour was enough for Ousmane Dembélé to injure himself again and his return to the pitch after four months of absence resulted in an “elongation in the semimembranous muscle of the left leg”. According to the information provided by the club that will keep him unsubscribed, according to ESPN, for at least three weeks.

In this way, the good feelings that the French forward transmitted on Wednesday gave way to a new alarm in the Barça club, considering his recovery for the derby that on November 20 will be played at the Camp Nou against Espanyol very doubtful.

Sergi Barjuan, Barça’s interim coach while the signing of Xavi Hernández is being negotiated in Qatar, acknowledged in Kiev, at the conclusion of the clash against Dynamo, that he decided to advance Dembélé’s entry into the field, scheduled for a maximum of fifteen minutes in which was his reappearance, in order that he was taking the rhythm of the game.

The difficulty of the match and the imperative need for victory caused Sergi to give him in, still with 0-0 on the scoreboard, in the 65th minute replacing Gavi, and although he offered a lot of verticality and speed, the effort required ended up taking its toll with a new muscle injury in the hamstrings which, taking into account his long medical history, provokes considerable caution among the club’s medical services.

In this way Dembélé, turned into an important and outstanding novelty for the team, is not totally ruled out to travel to Vigo, where Barça will face Celta Vigo on Saturday, and must be treated with great care, and prudence, during the break for teams with their sights set on the derby on November 20, their presence in that match being not at all certain. In fact, assuming he was discharged, it is highly unlikely that he would be able to play in the starting eleven.

NURSING

Dembélé will not be the only absence that Sergi will have to deal with this Saturday since Sergiño Dest, who fell from the team in Kiev, suffers from lower back pain, of minor importance but which also leaves him out of the coach’s plans to play against Celta .

With the good news of Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo, who reappeared in Ukraine without further setbacks, the Barça infirmary continues with a high number of players since Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Agüero remain out until next year, and Gerard Hammered, Pedri and Sergi Roberto without date of reappearance, although in any case, discarded for Vigo, they are doubtful to be able to be in conditions after the stop by selections.