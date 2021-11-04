David Medrano tells why Leaño was renewed at Chivas

Everyone was surprised by the continuity of Marcelo Michel Leaño on Chivas. However, Don David Medrano told what was behind the decision of the rojiblanco team and what really happened so that

Ricardo Peláez

ratify it.

Marcelo Michel Leaño seemed to be a foot and a half out of the Flock. After seven games, the interim coach tied three games, lost another three and won only one … but in the end it seems that he was enough to stay on the bench.

Why was Leaño renewed at Chivas?

In social networks, David Medrano assured that “favor with favor is paid”, and it is very suspicious that just one day after the renewal of Ricardo Peláez with the team, it is announced that Michel Leaño will remain.

Don Deivid assured that it was a chain of favors that was experienced in the rojiblanco team. A.Maury Vergara kept Ricardo Peláez, for the Sports Director to keep his “friend”, Leaño, in the technical direction.

A good decision for the future of Chivas? We do not know, but it seems that by results they were not guided to keep Leaño and the Closing 2022 It will be the acid test for the coach who had arrived as an interim at the rojiblanco team.

Chivas’ schedule at Grita México Apertura 2021

There is no tomorrow for the Flock. If they don’t defeat Mazatlan, a match that you could enjoy on the Azteca 7 screens on Friday, November 5, will not enter the Liga BBVA MX playoff, consummating another failure.

So far, the only triumph recorded by the team of Marcelo Michel Leaño in the tournament, he got it at home against Toluca. We will have to wait if the chiverío is able to take out all three units in his visit to the Kraken, or they will thus add the first failure with their brand new coach.

