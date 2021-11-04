Dates and times of practices, qualification and race

The season of the Formula 1 continues his march and now it’s time to dispute the Grand Prix of Mexico, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where hundreds of thousands of fans will gather for three days to watch their favorite drivers and teams race during the weekend of November 5-7.

The Friday November 5 will be held practices, from 11:30 to 12:30 hours will be the first, while the second of the day will be from 15:00 to 16:00; that day the pilots will seek to refine details and test the track.

During the Saturday, the third and last practice will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and it will be until 1:00 p.m. that the classification, which will decide which will be the starting grid.

The most anticipated day of all will be Sunday November 7, when the race will start at 1:00 p.m. local time of the Mexico City; the race will end after 71 laps and 305 kilometers.

The enthusiasm of the fans with the Mexican pilot, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, during the Mexican GP, is that he can get on the podium for the first time in our country.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: FORMULA 1: ANNOUNCED THE CALENDAR FOR THE 2022 SEASON; MEXICO IS CONFIRMED IN OCTOBER