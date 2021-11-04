Dakota Johnson speaks out about her former co-star Johnny Depp in light of the controversy: “It’s very sad.”

Dakota johnson She has become one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the new generation and the actress is at a spectacular moment in her career.

With several major projects underway or pending releases, such as ‘The Lost Daughter’, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s debut in the direction that has made so much noise at festivals, Dakota is doing a great job to get away from the stereotype that gave him fame with the saga of ‘Fifty Shades’.

In her career she has also participated in several projects that have placed her working with actors who are now embroiled in controversy for various accusations in the #MeToo era, such as Johnny depp, with whom he did ‘Black Mass’, Armie Hammer, with whom he acted in ‘Wounds’ and Shia labeouf with which he starred in ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’.





Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp in ‘Black Mass’ | Warner Bros.

During a report with The Hollywood Reporter Dakota doesn’t hesitate to talk about her experience with them and how the Hollywood climate has changed.

“I have never experienced that firsthand by any of those people. Happens an amazing time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists, “he acknowledges.

“I feel sad for people who need help and may not have had it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was hurt or harmed. It’s just so sad“, Add.

On the debate on new opportunities and the climate of Hollywood, he reflects: “I do think that people can change. I want to believe in the power of the human being to change and evolve and ask for help and help others. I think an overcorrection is clearly taking place. But I think there must be a way for the pendulum to find the middle ground“, he assures.

“The way the studios have been run so far has lagged behind. It’s such an old-fashioned way of thinking about what movies should win, who should be, how much people should charge, what exactly is equality and Diversity. Sometimes the old school has to be put aside for the new school to come along. But yeah, the cancellation culture is a fucking downturn. I hate that term, “he reveals.

