Cruz Azul vs León: Goal, summary and videos

Winning the Loven Classic did very little to Blue Cross, because it had the direct classification at the fingertips and Lion he snatched it away with a lone goal in the first half, so now he’s not dependent on himself to get into the big party.

The Machine played a key match against the emeralds, but could not capitalize on the mental impulse obtained after beating the Eagles and now, he must beat the Pumas on the last date of the championship and hope that Atlas, Tigres, Toluca and Lion don’t win your last regular season game.

The tie in the table predicted an electric game and it was. Blue Cross, with the obligation of the home team, took the ball and led the dangerous plays, but the emeralds did not sit idly by and showed a great team game to hurt the champion on the counterattack.

In fact, no more than two minutes passed when the Fierce I had already demanded Jose de Jesus Corona, who was attentive to save the celestial.

The game was a constant round trip, so at seven minutes Blue Cross responded with a chopped headbutt of Santiago Gimenez, but his auction came to the hands of Cota.

The celestial began to tilt the court in their favor, but those from Bajío released a whip to the well-organized front that culminated in an own goal by Ignacio Rivero at 30 minutes.

If the game was already played at high speed, the Machine did not keep anything knowing that the League was slipping from their hands and had one more at the feet of Santiago Gimenez, with a long-distance shot that happened just off Leon’s goal before half time.

The snap started with a Blue Cross unleashed at the front, but with inaccuracies that caused him discomfort in the lower box, as the emeralds were very close to ending the encounter with another lash.

In the meantime, Reynoso shook the bench and the Cruzzulina squad tried by different means to open the goal of Rodolfo Cota, and the clearest was at 76 with a shot inside the area of Orbelín Pineda to pass from Walter Montoya, but the archer of the Fierce contained in a great way.

After several attempts, Lucas passerini seemed to equalize the game in added time, but missed a shot almost with the goal open before a sticky mark and minutes later Luis Romo scraped the post.

The celestial ones did not lower their arms, they fought until the last minute to find at least a draw, but the poor aim and the great defensive work of the emeralds left the champion breathless and with a foot and a half in the repechage.

