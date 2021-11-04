Cowboys to wear red helmet stripe for the first time since 1976

The motif for the detail on the Dallas helmet is in recognition of members of the military as part of the “Salute to Service” program, and recognition of recipients of the Medal of Honor.

The Dallas cowboys They will wear a very special item on their uniform for their match of the Week 9, next Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

For the first time since 1976, the Cowboys will wear a red stripe on the helmet.

It’s easy to identify photos from 1976 because it was the only season the Cowboys wore the red stripe so far. Getty Images

The ’76 campaign was the only time the team of Dallas he wore the red stripe, accompanied by a blue and a white one. According to The Los Angeles Times report at the time, the detail was due to a tribute by the ‘Team of America’, to the bicentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776. The Cowboys they wore the helmet stripe for all of their games that year, an 11-3 campaign.

This time, the reason is different.

As part of the “Salute to Service” program, a recognition of people who have served the country in the military, and as a tribute to the Museum of the Medal of Honor, the Cowboys they will wear for the only occasion in the season the red stripe accompanied by the blue and white on their silver helmets.

The Cowboys will wear for the only time this season a red helmet stripe similar to the one they wore in the 1976 campaign. Twitter @toddarcher

In addition, eight recipients of the Medal of Honor will be present at the stadium, for a special ceremony at halftime.

“It will truly be a special day for all of us, as we recognize the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” he said in a statement posted on the team’s website. Charlotte jones, Executive Vice President of the Cowboys and counselor of the Foundation of the Museum of the Medal of Honor. “We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients present, representing the 3,508 recipients of our nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who performed heroic sacrifices, some of them the ultimate sacrifice, to preserve our freedom. The fringe The red helmet on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap this recognition to those currently serving in our country’s military, and the patriotic love and appreciation we all share for those who passed before them. “

The Cowboys, who are 6-1, receive the Broncos that arrive at AT&T Stadium with a 2-2 mark as part of the Sunday activity of the Week 9.





Information from Todd Archer was used in the writing of this note.