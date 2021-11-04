COVID: patient care in private hospital costs 52.5 million pesos and going up

Mexico City.- The Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS) reported that the most expensive case of a person insured in medical care for contagion of COVID in a private hospital, still under treatment, has already reached 52 million 541 thousand pesos.

The cost of your medical care continues to rise as the person, whose more data is reserved out of respect for your privacy, she is still hospitalized.

The last report given by the AMIS of this same case was issued 15 days ago, when the total amount for said concept reached the 46.3 million pesos.

He is the same person that we had already talked to 15 days ago, he is still hospitalized and fortunately he is still alive. So development is likely to continue as long as the person has good expectations and is still alive. It is very likely that the amount will continue to increase, “said the general director of AMIS, Norma Alicia Rosas.

AMIS data shows that the average care for contagion of COVID-19 in private hospitals is 501 thousand 245 pesos, where medical inflation and high costs of supplies continue to make the service more expensive.

Nevertheless, 74% of the cases exceed the average of 501 thousand 245 pesos, where intubation costs skyrocket the price of medical care, reaching 3.5 million pesos or the intensive care unit with one million 269 thousand pesos.

AMIS recalled that in life insurance, the most expensive case reached 68 million 520 thousand pesos in funeral compensation.

In his most recent report, AMIS registered 44,273 accumulated cases in medical expenses insurance, with a total cost of 22 thousand 191.6 million pesos. In life insurance, there are 127 thousand 878 cases, with a total impact of 29 thousand 643 million pesos.

They are clearly stabilizing trends. That is very clear and we hope that by the next meeting we will already have information on the most recent companies where we hope to begin to see a decreasing trend, but for now it is clearly a stabilization trend which is already a good sign “, said the vice president of AMIS, Juan Patricio Riveroll.

In general terms, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to consolidate as the most expensive loss in the history of Mexico for insurers, with a total impact of 2,521 million dollars.

