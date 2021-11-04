COVID-19 Mexico: Hugo López-Gatell does not rule out fourth wave of the new coronavirus

Hugo López-Gatell does not rule out the fourth wave of the new coronavirus. Photo: Cuartoscuro

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, did not rule out that a fourth wave of COVID-19 it can be present in our country for the winter season, given that the coronavirus pandemic is still active in the world.

“You have to have a clear mind that there can be not only fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh waves. The United States, for example, is already in the seventh, and at the moment, fortunately, it is declining, but nothing takes away that it could be activated. Theoretically, it could be that the cold season increases the probability of a rebound of any of the respiratory viruses, not just COVID-19, not just influenza. “ Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion

The official stressed that the dependence of Federal health plan to install permanent positions vaccination against COVID-19, mainly in the health care units of all the Health sector.

“We are going to start installing permanent COVID vaccination posts, mainly in medical care units throughout the health sector, and in those posts the vaccination will continue to be active so that everyone who turns 18 years of age can be vaccinated.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion

The undersecretary said that at the moment third or second doses are not contemplated, depending on the vaccine.

“The systems go into antibody reduction, but memory cells remain and these are activated immediately when the body is exposed to the virus again.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion

Regarding the producer of the CanSino vaccine, said he has not presented to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) information indicating the need for a second dose, despite the recommendation made by the Chinese pharmacist for a second dose as a booster at six months.

“Today is November 3 and we confirm that you have not submitted any file or have or have not given us scientific information that demonstrates the need for a booster dose.” Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion

In addition, he stressed that the Secretariat does not contemplate vaccination for children between 12 to 17 years of age or from 5 to 11 years, as is already authorized in the United States. However, it is not ruled out immunizing that population by 2022.