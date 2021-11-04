Consume the UdeC’s Faculty of Medicine: Rector – The Commentary

After Dr. Jose Enrique Barrios Navarro, director of the School of Medicine of the University of Colima would render his work report annual before the technical council of his campus, the Rector Christian Jorge Torres Ortiz Zermeño said that “its results fill us with pride because it is a representative campus in the history of the University and, with its work, it has contributed to consummate the prestige of the institution in these 81 years ”.

In this sense, he continued, “its great demand for income is understood by its educational programs as a state, regional and national benchmark. In this complex year, the participation of students and teachers to confront and contain the pandemic, has won a social recognition to the role of the doctor ”.

Likewise, he stressed that postgraduate studies are part of the National Quality Postgraduate ProgramA situation that enriches the University, and that accreditation by external organizations gives certainty to young people that they receive quality training. Similarly, he recognized the scientific production of this community, which accumulates just over 10% of the production generated by the UdeC throughout the year.

Finally, he congratulated the director of the campus for the recognition that the State Congress for his professional career and his contributions in the field of health for the benefit of the state of Colima.

In his report, Enrique Barrios Navarro said that the results obtained “reflect the effort and work of the staff and the student population, who with their dedication and commitment to the current situation have contributed to achieving this year’s goals.”

He also recalled that the Faculty of Medicine offers degrees in Surgeon and Midwife and Nutrition, as well as masters and doctorates in Medical Sciences and Physiological Sciences; Likewise, as part of its educational programs, this campus teaches the specialties of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Anesthesiology, General Surgery, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Geriatrics and Surgical Medical Emergencies.

It should be noted that the school enrollment For the September 2021 – February 2022 cycle for Surgeon and Midwife it is 666 students, of which 437 are women, which represents 65.62% of the total, while in Nutrition there are a total of 133 students, of which 80.45 % they are women.

The master’s and doctorate in Physiological Sciences, the Master’s in Medical Sciences (international) and the Doctorate in Medical Sciences, he said, are at the level of consolidation, and reported that this year they worked on curricular adjustments through research , the academy, technological mediation and the accompaniment of students.

Among other significant results, it was reported that all the educational programs of the bachelor’s degrees were complied with synchronously, the retention rate from the first to third semester was maintained, of 87.30%, and the approval in both degrees was 98.19% .

He said that bachelor’s programs are still in the accreditation register and are high performance EGEL, and added that the postgraduate courses in Medical and Physiological Sciences and the specialty in Traumatology and Orthopedics are found in the National Register of Postgraduate Quality (PNPC).

In relation to postgraduate activities, he reported that research projects that had been suspended due to the pandemic were restarted, and that the 35th Doctor’s Week and the 10 Nutrition Days were broadcast virtually, reaching an audience of 560 participants.

Finally, he said that the Faculty of Medicine, on his behalf, is part of the State Operational Command Covid-19 and that, during this year, it participated in 16 analysis meetings and three sessions of the State Committee on Bioethics to integrate committees in hospitals. He also participated in the State Health Committee, proposed that mental health services be provided for health personnel, and said that the University Mental Health Program continues serving university students.