Common Fitness Questions (Solved)

Enter the world of fitness it may seem complicated. Adopting a routine, if you’ve never exercised, seems complicated and setting goals can be a bit scary, which causes some to quit before trying. Those who decide to stay often have some frequently asked questions about the fitness process.

Here we decide to answer those questions, which are the same as those that appear in the frequently asked questions that have been compiled by the experts of Reddit Fitness and we solve them. If you are looking to adopt an exercise routine, this interests you.

How to choose the appropriate routine for my goals?

Experts note that choosing a work out is one of the most complex issues, especially when you are starting since it is difficult to know who of all fitness experts is right or who has the best methods. If we realize it, sometimes the information between them tends to contradict each other, so it is important to leave with caution.

In fact, what some point out is that effort and consistency over time is more important than the type of routine we choose. It’s also important to remember that workouts can have different effects on different people, so it’s almost impossible to know what is best until you try it. Here it is recommended to try things and see the results they give. If it doesn’t work, continue with another test and if it works, keep up the pace and look for other exercises to go with it.

Should you gain weight for muscle or lose weight?

Some men want to strike out by winning muscle which requires gaining weight, others just want to lose weight and gain muscle later or just stay with a lighter weight. If you are overweight, the option is to lose weight, if you are too thin you may want to gain a little more to get “struck out.” If you have a slim body but look normal it can be a difficult decision what you want to achieve. In the end, if you are as big as you want to be but not as lean, you need to lose weight. If you are lean but not that big, you should gain weight, and if your focus is physical performance, try to avoid losing too much weight.

What are you looking for with your routine? VlaDee

How can I motivate myself to keep exercising?

Without a doubt, the motivation It is one of the main problems we encounter when we want to adopt a routine. What some recommend is that we do not think about concepts of consistency or discipline, but that we only think about creating a habit. We can begin to get used to doing certain physical activity every day or every few days to build a habit and once it is formed, we will have an easier way to continue with other routines.

Can I lose fat and build muscle at the same time?

It depends on the relationship between the weight and musculature. An untrained overweight person will be able to lose fat and build muscle at the same time. A lean person will not be able to do this and could lose muscle while reducing fat in the body. What is recommended first is to choose one of the two, build muscle or lose fat, and once a goal is met, focus on another.

How should I train to look like an actor or famous?

It is not uncommon to see the routines of Keanu Reeves, Chris Hemsworth or others online. However, nothing ensures that by following these exercise routines your body responds in the same way. As we mentioned, a routine can be different for each person, and the way in which the actors train to achieve a superhero figure is not the same. As we mentioned, it is a process of try and fail, just consider if what you are looking for is more muscle or just lose weight, that will be your base to move forward.

I am not progressing, what can I do?

One more time. As we mentioned, each body is different and there are different ways in which it reacts to different exercises. If you are not seeing results, the mistake may be to stick with a routine that does not work. Other factors are lack of sleep, stress, health, and of course nutrition. Review your meal plan and make changes if necessary. Read our guide to basic mistakes to consider at this point.