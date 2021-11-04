Colima newspaper

Thursday, November 04, 2021 2:03 pm
+ –
Today in ordinary session, the plenary session of the local Congress approved tax incentives in favor of the taxpayers of three municipalities: Villa de Álvarez, Tecomán, Ixtlahuacán and Comala.
The document referring to the Villa de Álvarez commune was read on the platform by the PRI deputy, Jesús Dueñas and approved unanimously by those present.
THE APPROVED INCENTIVES ARE:
The 100 percent discount of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the property tax, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
Deduct 100 percent of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment in the endorsement of licenses for the operation of commercial, industrial and service establishments, with respect to fiscal year 2021.
The discount of 50 percent of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment in the endorsement of licenses for the operation of establishments or premises with sales and / or consumption of alcoholic beverages, with respect to fiscal year 2021.
THEY WILL BE IN FORCE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2021.
In the case of Tecomán, the opinion was read by the Morena legislator, Julio César Cano Farías and approved unanimously by those present, the approved benefits are the following:
The discount of 100 percent of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the property tax, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years
Deduct 100 percent of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the rights for cleaning lots in private property of the municipal cemetery, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
The 30 percent discount in the payment of rights for the endorsement, or issuance, of commercial, industrial and service licenses, as well as licenses for the operation of establishments or premises with sales and / or consumption of alcoholic beverages. , with respect to fiscal year 2021, which will be determined taking into consideration the total amount of the account statement, and from which the concept of claims will be subtracted from the total obtained.
The 100 percent discount of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment in the endorsement of commercial, industrial and service licenses, as well as licenses for the operation of establishments or premises whose transactions are the sale and / or or consumption of alcoholic beverages, with respect to fiscal year 2021.
Also, the Commission for Potable Water and Sewerage of the Municipality of Tecomán (COMAPAT) is authorized to grant in favor of the following fiscal incentives:
Discount of 100 percent of the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the rights for drinking water, sewerage and sanitation services, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
Discount of 50 percent in the payment of rights for the provision of drinking water, sewerage and sanitation services, compared to fiscal year 2020 and previous fiscal years.
12 percent discount in favor of users who pay in advance for drinking water, sewerage and sanitation services, with respect to fiscal year 2021.
Discount of 50 percent in the payment of rights for the provision of drinking water, sewerage and sanitation services, in favor of people who prove that they are pensioners or retirees, older adults and / or people with disabilities, who pay the service by anticipated annuity, with respect to fiscal year 2021.
THESE WILL BE IN FORCE UNTIL DECEMBER 30, 2021.
In the case of Ixtlahuacán, the opinion read by Kathia Zareth Castillo, deputy of the Encuentro Solidario Party and approved unanimously by those present, authorizes the following:
The 100 percent discount on the fines imposed and the surcharges generated by the lack of timely payment of the property tax is authorized, in favor of the taxpayers of the Municipality of Ixtlahuacán, Colima, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
In the case of Comala, the opinion was read by the PRI deputy, Miguel Ángel Galindo, which was unanimously approved by those present and hereby authorizing:
The 100 percent discount on the surcharges generated and the fines imposed for the lack of timely payment of the property tax, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years
Discounting 50 percent in the payment of property tax, in favor of the elderly, retirees, pensioners and people with disabilities, with respect to fiscal year 2021.
A 100 percent discount is authorized on the surcharges generated by the lack of timely payment in the endorsement of commercial, industrial and service licenses, as well as licenses for the operation of establishments or premises with sales and / or consumption of alcoholic beverages, with respect to fiscal year 2021.
In addition, the Comala Municipality Drinking Water and Sewerage Commission (COMAPAC) is authorized to grant the following fiscal incentives:
100 percent discount on surcharges generated by the lack of timely payment of rights for drinking water, sewerage and sanitation services, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
Discount of 50 percent in the payment of rights for the provision of drinking water, sewerage and sanitation services, in favor of the elderly, retired, pensioners and people with disabilities, only in relation to the house they inhabit, with respect to fiscal year 2021 and previous fiscal years.
Discount of 8 percent in the payment of rights for the provision of drinking water, sewerage and sanitation services, with respect to fiscal year 2021. All previous discounts for this municipality will remain in effect until December 31, 2021.
Drafting
Related topics
.