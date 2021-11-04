‘Coldplay’, ‘Overpass Graffiti’ and ‘Oh Na Na’, the musical premieres of Aitana, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello

‘Coldplay’ Cali and Dandee and Aitana Available on: Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube VMÁS RATING: 9/10 After the song “+”, these two artists come together in a new reggaeton pop collaboration where they sing about a heartbreak. And, as they indicate in their lyrics, not all of us can be Camilo and Evaluna. In addition, it is full of references to the pop world. A couple of years ago we got to know what Aitana’s second album would be like, “11 Razones”, where we have songs like “Corazón sin vida” with Sebastián Yatra or “When you left” with Natalia Lacunza. Now, the Colombian and Catalan duo have once again joined their voices in this song that already has a music video, where we can see the singers themselves starring in it. In addition, it is being a success on digital platforms, ranking number 6 on iTunes. The single has also managed to enter Spotify’s “Latin Pop Today” playlist at No. 1.

‘Overpass Graffiti’ Ed Sheeran Available on: Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube VMÁS RATING: 9/10 After a musical break, Ed Sheeran returns with a new album called “=”, which manages to show the intimate and everyday life including his emotions. This new record material corresponds to the fourth installment of the singer’s series of emblematic albums called “+”, “X” and “Divide”. His album “=” was released at the same time as “Overpass Graffiti”, a song that comes with some chill dance pop sounds that make listening to it a unique experience. In addition, the songs have the sonorous essence of Sheeran with guitars and ballads, but he also shows his versatility with the song “Bad Habits”, which already has 203 million views on YouTube. The album was written and recorded in Suffolk, London, Sweden, and Los Angeles; in addition the executive production of the album was in charge of the own Sheeran in company of other producers like Johnny McDaid and Fred.