Chris Pratt’s unfortunate comment that angered the networks

Again the actor is at the center of the debate and this time it is not because of a new animated character to whom he will give his voice. And it is that Chris Pratt again generated controversy for one of his comments. However, this time for one who seemed innocent enough at first.

What happened to Chris Pratt?

Chris Pratt has long established himself as the most controversial ‘Chris’ in Hollywood. His alleged support for a homophobic church and rumors of a conservative stance led to his being called the worst ‘Chris’ in the industry.

This has only increased in recent hours, with an unfortunate comment that has Chris Pratt as the protagonist. The actor He posted on Instagram a photo with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, thanking her for all her support and company.

Look how she looks at me! Find someone who sees you that way. We met at church. She has given me an incredible life and a beautiful healthy daughter », he wrote in a romantic post that did not immediately attract attention.

The problem was that Chris Pratt’s comment included a mention of his “beautiful healthy daughter”, something that social networks did not ignore. And is that It is known that the son from his previous relationship, with the actress Ana Faris, has faced multiple health problems.

And is that the couple’s son was born prematurely and suffered a cerebral hemorrhage as a result of this, which did not cause permanent damage to his brain but only mildly to his legs. For this reason, social networks made a trend to Anna Faris, ensuring that the actor’s comment had been quite unfortunate with his son.

In fact, The original publication has more than 12 thousand comments, divided between those who support the couple and those who question the way in which Chris Pratt expressed himself. For now, the actor did not provide any response to the criticism.