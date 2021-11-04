Chris Pratt’s funny and romantic message to his wife

Chris pratt, the actor who hesitated to apply for the role they offered in “Guardians of the Galaxy”Because he was always overweight, and even received rejection in some casting, he has been achieving his stability in life.

He first decided not to give up and went on a diet that allowed him to lose 32 kilos and keep the role of Star-Lord, in Guardians. Then he married the actress Anna Faris (Scary Movie), but they separated after having their first child and in 2018 he met the writer and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold.

They got engaged in January 2019 and married on June 8 of that same year in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California. In August 2020, they had their first daughter together, Lyla.

This Tuesday the actor made a post about his wife, who got half a million likes in an hour. The text, accompanied by a photo of both, said: “Really. Look how he looks at me! I mean, Find someone to look at you like this ! You know? We met in church. Has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter; he chews so hard that I sometimes wear headphones. But that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles.

“His heart is pure and he belongs to me. My greatest treasure along with my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which you do know, you know is saying a lot. It’s your birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get you anything, I’ll tell you to look back at this post. I love you darling “said the actor, with the grace with which he usually expresses himself.

It is not the first time that Pratt shares images with Katherine and when he does, he achieves the attention of thousands of his followers, who only in Instagran exceed 33 million.

Pratt is about to begin his voice acting for Garfield’s next animated film, the cat created by Jim Davis in 1978.

