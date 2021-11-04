Chris Pratt stars in futuristic showdown in ‘Tomorrow’s War’

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

Chris Pratt will travel back in time for his next lead. The original tape of Amazon Prime Video ‘Tomorrow’s War’ showed his awesome final trailer, where the actor enters a huge fight to give a second chance to inhabitants of the Earth.

The fate of mankind will depend on a group of brave faced with aliens who have arrived on the planet to seize him. The official trailer share disturbing moments with us in a epic fight between humans and these beings extremely agile and intelligent.

The world premiere of the Amazon Studios within the platform streaming is contemplated for the next July 2nd, which will last for 140 exciting minutes.

You can also read: 5 secret series on Netflix that few know waiting to be discovered

Photo: Courtesy Amazon Prime Video.

On ‘The war of tomorrow ‘, the world is surprised when a group of travelers belonging to the year 2051 come forward to deliver an urgent message: thirty years into the future humanity is losing a fight against a deadly alien species.

The only hope is to summon large numbers of soldiers and civilians to travel back in time and can support the battle. Among them is the character of Chris Pratt: Dan Forester, a high school teacher who, along with a brilliant scientist and her distant father, begin the search for rewrite the fate of the planet.

Chris Pratt will travel back in time in his role to defend the earth from a group of aliens. Photo: Courtesy Amazon Studios.

Discover:

Amybeth McNulty is part of the new cast of ‘Stranger things 4’

5 Netflix series with dramatic plots to process

In addition to Pratt, the cast brings important names such as Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers, who will immerse themselves in this catastrophic futuristic scenario.

The fate of humanity will depend on the Chris Pratt’s cunning on this tape. The actor will take us to the limit with ‘The war of tomorrow’ in a role somewhat different from the last productions in which has recently collaborated.

Do not miss: ‘Loki’: everything you need to know about the new Marvel series

Write it down in your agenda. Tape Amazon Prime Video is coming July 2 to be part of your impressive catalog.

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram