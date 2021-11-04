Chofis López named SJ Earthquakes Player of the Year

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.11.2021 23:17:40





The former forward of Chivas, Chofis Lopez, was chosen as the Best Player of the Year and Best Offensive Player 2021 of his team, the SJ Earthquakes.

In the other awards given by the team Nathan was chosen as Defensive Player of the Year and Cade Cowell as Young Player of the Year.

“Chofis wins the award for Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 12 goals, the team’s maximum, including three goals to win the game, in addition, he has provided four assists so far in his debut season. Chofis’ 12 goals are the most by a Quakes player in his first season with the club since Ariel Graziani in 2002 (14). He became the ninth player in team history to score at least 12 goals in a single season. He currently leads all newcomers to MLS with 16 goals + assists, “the team’s newsletter reads.

The 2021 Team Awards are here! Congrats to @ eduardochof19, our Offensive Player of the Year & our Players’ Player of the Year. ???? – San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) November 3, 2021

Regarding its second recognition, the club stated that “Chofis is also named Players Player of the Year. The honor recognizes the best teammates and locker room presence, as voted on by the players. “

Despite the numbers provided by the Mexican, the team directed by Matías Almeyda is in 10th place in the Western Conference with 40 points.