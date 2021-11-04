Chivas fans explode before the continuity of Marcelo Michel Leaño as coach for the Clausura 2022

Ricardo Peláez announced that Leaño will remain on the rojiblanco bench and the fans immediately disapproved of the decision

The hobby of Chivas criticized the announcement of Ricardo Peláez, sports director of El Rebaño, who confirmed the continuity of Michel Leaño at the head of the team, for the next tournament. Regardless of the results that the Mexican coach has had in the current semester.

“To the entire Chiva nation, in addition to greeting you, I want to send you a brief message to tell you that I have made the decision for Marcelo Michel Leaño to be the technical director of the first team for the next tournament,” he said. Ricardo Peláez and immediately the criticism against the manager began.

The continuity of Leaño received questions in networks. Imago7

In less than half an hour, there were already more than 500 comments against the continuity of Michel Leaño in front of the Chivas, from the “wey ya” to the fans who asked, at least, reinforcements, for the next tournament.

The criticism began with the “Wey ya” and they went through remembering the words of Ricardo Peláez upon arrival at Chivas: “In Chivas now we are going to talk about leagues, titles, the issue of the quotient is over.”

Some Chivas fans hope that Chivas’ decision is the correct one, while others assure that they will “get off the rojiblanco boat.”

“I have mixed feelings with this message, I do not like the idea at all, but I think that the man (Michel Leaño) deserves a vote of confidence and I do not think he wants to fail or end up sinking the team, hopefully time will throw us the result of this decision “, reacted a fan of Chivas.

Those who are against say: “What kind of bad joke is this? The team does not play anything. There is no tactical answer to solve anything from the bench and will they give him 17 more days to see if things improve? “

“They already fulfilled Macías’s dream of going to Europe and now they fulfill his dream for Leaño to be a coach of Chivas, someone else who wants to fulfill the dream? “Asks one of the rojiblancos supporters.

