Chevrolet Beast, a Corvette-powered Silverado-based buggy

The models destined for off-road surprise more and more and this time it was Chevrolet’s turn. Known as Beast, the bow brand developed a concept based on Silverado, ready for any type of terrain.
With a lightweight body and box with a reduced footprint compared to the full-size pick-up, Beast was created for great off-road performance. His debut (in concept form) will take place at the next SEMA Show.
As revealed by Quatro Rodas, Parabrisas’ sister magazine, It has a 6.8 V8 supercharged 659 hp engine, the same used by the Corvette C7 Z06. The box is 10-speed automatic, while performance is also matched by tires with 20-inch wheels.
The suspensions also have a special system, since in the front area it has upper and lower control arms, while the rear is multi-link with competition shock absorbers.
With a total length of 5.18 m, it has a wheelbase of 3.22 m. Inside, There are no images, although it is known that it will have four seats made by Recaro and four-point seat belts. The dash will feature two seven-inch screens. We will wait for the next time to have more details.
