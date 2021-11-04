Cardi B boasts she already owns a luxurious mansion in New York

Cardi B became a topic of conversation on social media by show off the luxurious mansion you acquired in New York City. However, the detail that attracted attention is that accompanied the celebration of this new achievement with an emotional message, which was applauded by all his followers.

Through your account Instagram, the rapper posed on her back and with her hands raised to show off the huge stairs of her new residence. “One thing was for sure, I needed a home in my hometown of New York. I’m so proud of myself!” it was part of the message he wrote.

Offset’s wife showed off her luxurious new acquisition on Instagram.

Similarly, Offset’s wife, who will host the American Music Awards on November 21, explained that will do everything possible to give comforts to your children: “I work very hard so that my children feel comfortable wherever they are, regardless of my job.”

According Cardi B, this house joins those he has located in Atlanta and Los Angeles, in addition to the one he received for his birthday in the Dominican Republic. Finally, she made it clear that this is just one more achievement on his list of goals: “I have achieved so many things and I still feel far from all the goals I want to achieve.”

The success of the rapper

In 2019, the rapper surprised everyone by winning the Best Rap Album category at the 61st Grammys Awards.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the rapper’s real name, started in the world of music by releasing two independent mixtapes. In 2017 he caught the attention of Atlantic Records, who offered him a record deal. In April 2018 he released his debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy‘, in which won the Best Rap Album category in the 61st delivery of the Grammys Awards.

Today It is considered one of the best exponents of female rap Along with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj, with the latter she maintains a strong rivalry and even had a public confrontation at the New York Fashion Week party in 2018.

What was Cardi B before she was a singer?

Before she was a rap star, she worked as a grocery store cashier and as a stripper at a nightclub.

As informed The Truth News previously, it is known that Cardi B worked as a supermarket cashier in Manhattan. At 19 she worked as a stripper in a nightclub, but chose to dabble in music in 2016. Finally, she rose to fame two years later with the release of the song ‘Bodak Yellow’.

