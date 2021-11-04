Canelo Álvarez vs Plant fight: why TUDN did not want to broadcast it

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 03.11.2021 12:22:57





Once it became known that TUDN will not broadcast the fight historical between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Caleb Plant, many have begun to wonder why the situation, so Rodolfo Vargas, business director of Aztec Sports and narrator of Box Azteca, released his version.

“On Sunday they notified us through the commercial address of Jesús de la Vega and me (that they would not broadcast the fight). Televisa decided not to broadcast. The why, I could deduce many things, but I do not know exactly why they are not going to transmit it, “said the sports writer, for the Izquierdazo portal.

Rodolfo Vargas pointed out that perhaps one of the factors for Televisa decide not to broadcast the Canelo fight, because have been exceeded in terms of rating and commercial issues by Box Azteca in recent years.

“I do not know the decision, I could speculate many things. Referring to the background on rating issues and sales levels, those of Azteca have been superior as a leader in the matter. So I think they better decided to step aside for that reason”.

Box Azteca hopes to set audience record

Aware that the Canelo Alvarez will face a historic fight before Caleb Plant, since to be victorious would be unifying the titles of the super middleweight, Rodolfo Vargas hopes that Box Azteca can reach record numbers this November 6.

“I expect a historical record. Superior in the summation, we must be above what the two television stations did. Because it is a fight that has many interesting ingredients. It has raised great expectations, it’s a great product to become Canelo’s most watched TV show, which has already been in some years, but to endorse that ”, I finish.