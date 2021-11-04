‘Canelo’ Álvarez rejects the fight proposed by the UFC champion, Kamaru Usman

For its part, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ said that a confrontation between him and Álvarez “would probably be the biggest event in history.”

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is not short of potential opponents, but Kamaru Usman will no longer be among them, after the Mexican boxer rejected the challenge of the UFC champion, calling it a method to “make box“in reference to a large profit of money.

Speaking to reporters this Wednesday, the current WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight world champion ruled out any conversation about a match against the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, after the fighter declared to the DAZN portal that this would be a gain for the fans.

“It only makes sense because we are in an age where people want to be entertained,” Usman previously said. “So, to entertain peopleWhen have we ever seen the world’s two pound-for-pound fighters in combat sports in their prime? When have we seen them compete? It has never happened, “he added.

“For us to do so, this will be the biggest, the biggest event ever. The two pound-for-pound fighters in combat sports on top of their prime having a duel. I think it would probably be the biggest event in history“, he stressed.

Usman added that he doubted Canelo would consider setting foot in the Octagon, but stated that a crossover for him to the boxing ring is not out of the question. “[Canelo] I would not dare to enter hereLet’s face it, “he opined.” Let’s face it, as I said, there is a reason that scares me. That scares me because he is a master at his craft. He’s used to those boxers. We are different, “he added.

The fighter’s statement comes at a time when combat sports have undergone a sea change, allowing the likes of youtubers Jake and Logan Paul to have a seat at the head table of these events, drawing more on their public profiles than their athletic acumen.

