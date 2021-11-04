Canceled DC Comics horror movie, it was secretly something else

We now know more details about the DC Comics horror movie that they announced but later canceled.

The director of Aquaman, James wan, has revealed a little secret. Since supposedly the DC Comics horror movie that was about him Kingdom of the Pit (Trench), it was actually a spin-off based on David Kane / Black Manta. The villain played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and that we will see again in the sequel.

There is a spectacular moment in the movie of Aquaman (2018) when Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mere (Amber Heard) get on a boat and are attacked by terrifying beings. This scene shocked so much that the director James wan, who is a great lover of horror movies, wanted there to be a spin-off. Now he himself has revealed more details about that project in his social networks.

I’ll tell you a little secret. The canceled Trench spinoff was really going to be a secret Black Manta movie. “

For now, this DC Comics horror movie and the story of the New Gods by Ava DuVernay, are totally canceled. Although those responsible for Warner Bros. They said that in the future they could resume both projects.

The villain can still make enough of an impact to have his own movie.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022), so it may be a new opportunity to see these strange beings from the Kingdom of the Pit. If they generate enough interest, they might consider doing that DC Comics horror movie.

Since it would be quite interesting if the superhero cinema expand into other genres and we could see a DC Comics horror movie, in true James Wan style. Since he is responsible for hits like Saw (2004), Silence from evil (2007), Insidious (2010), The Warren File: The Enfield Case (2016) and Evil one (2021).

