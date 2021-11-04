Cancel culture! Dakota Johnson criticizes new forms of social media

USA. – Dakota johnson talked about the cancellation culture in a report made with the media Hollywood Reporter. For the 32-year-old actress, it doesn’t make sense for people to judge people for acts committed years ago. It is that this leads to think that people, in theory, could not change over time.

These comments came after being asked about a recent post where he talks about work he has done with actors accused of abuse. Dakota acted with Johnny depp in 2015 on the tape “Black Mass “, some years before Amber heard report you for verbal abuse. Then, in 2019, he acted alongside Shia lebeouf in the comedy “The Peanut Butter Falcon “. Shortly after the premiere, the actor was reported by his girlfriend.

In addition, also in 2019 he had to star in the film “Wounds” next to Armie hammer, who was charged with rape and cannibalism in 2020. Dakota johnson She began by saying that she never experienced any violence from any of them and that she had a good experience making all three tapes. Later, she said that the whole situation saddens her, especially knowing that people have been hurt.

Dakota johnson wants to believe that people can change, is that for her that is human nature, to learn from mistakes and seek help to overcome them. In addition, he believes that there is a great correction happening in the world today, so it would be good to find a place in between. Lastly, he said he hates the term “Culture of cancellation”, since it does not give chances to improve.

The cancellation is something that has come, and it has been imposed excessively quickly on social networks. Users of the same can search for different types of publications made years ago and bring back events that were believed to be outdated. In some cases these actions give people a sense of justice, but care must be taken in learning to recognize limits.