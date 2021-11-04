Can it be considered a failure if Checo Pérez does not win a race in Mexico?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen won their respective races at home and the Mexican driver will look to do the same next weekend

The Grand Prix of Mexico City has the local pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez as one of the candidates to win the race to be held next weekend and a special pressure considering that Lewis hamilton and Max verstappen they won their respective “home” races. Given this, the question remains open for what the celebration of this date will be. Is it a failure if it does not win in the Aztec capital?

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen have a great time with Red Bull. Getty Images

The former Mexican pilot Memo Rojas considered that it cannot be considered as failure if Czech Pérez he did not win and climbed to the top of the podium at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“My opinion is that since Checo is in a top team the expectations are higher. The bar, as amateurs, we raised it higher. Getting on the podium is not easy. He has been doing a good job the last two races. He had a bump in the middle of the season and is closer to Bottas and scores points for the constructors’ championship, “he said.

The former pilot also stayed on this line Luis ‘Chapulín’ Diaz, who in an interview for ESPN Digital acknowledged that Red bull has a marked favoritism towards Max verstappen, who currently marches as the leader of the world pilots’ championship.

“I think that unfortunately if the team sees the need to benefit someone, it will be Max. With everything and being in Mexico. I would like to see win Czech Pérez in Mexico, but if he has possibilities and if he has Max behind, I’m sure the team will leave Max in the first place, ”he said.

He expressed that the main motivation he can find Czech Pérez It is in the support of the fans, which can emulate and achieve the euphoria experienced in races such as the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

“There is motivation from the people and pressure from the team. In the year you go to England and you see Hamilton winning in England. I was at Silverstone and the support is fascinating and those who play at home grow. We have Max in Holland and he plays a role in the mood and there you see that they give 120%. The people will play in favor of Checo ”, he asserted.

Checo Pérez has with Red Bull, his best chance to win the Mexican GP in his career. Getty

For its part, Mario Dominguez nor does he believe that it is a failure that Czech Pérez don’t get first place next Sunday, as the team’s priorities are the world championship and the race in Mexico just form of a long schedule. However, he did consider that this race may be the most important in the history of Mexico, especially with the participation of Guadalajara in Red bull.

“I think so (it will be the most important race) with the chances of victory or podium it can be extremely important that I achieve it. I know what it feels like to race in Mexico when the Champ Car was there, it was a lot of pressure to what you are exposed, sponsors, pressure from the public, the team and you have to face it, but it is not new for Checo and he is well aware of what he will experience this week. It seems to me that he has been doing it in recent years and concentrates on his work, but the support of the public can still help him to feel at home. It worked for me. When I was on the podium in 2003 it was the incredible audience and you felt that vibe, enthusiasm and excitement. I think it could happen to Checo and I think it will happen to him ”, he sentenced.



