Calling the crypto universe ‘a very masculine area’, Mila Kunis launches an NFT project

An actress famous for her roles on That ’70s Show and Family Guy, Mila Kunis has released a blockchain animation, which developed out of an interest in cryptocurrencies during the pandemic.

Speaking to comedian Conan O’Brien on his show Thursday, Kunis said he had done in-depth analysis of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, during his time in quarantine. However, toShe was apparently concerned about the apparent shortage of women in space.

“I felt that it was a very masculine area, like everyone I knew who knew something about it at that time were always men and I thought ‘this can’t be that difficult'”Kunis said. “I just immersed myself in it and surrounded myself with two incredibly smart women who know everything.”

The actress said she spoke to women behind the Libra token project, now Diem, backed by Facebook. After learning more about cryptocurrencies and their role in a decentralized marketplace, Kunis said that she found the entire crypto space to be “really empowering,” leading her to her new NFT project, Stoner Cats.

In association with CryptoKitties founder Mack Flavelle and CryptoPoops NFT creator Jonathan Howard, through his recent Big Head Club effort and others, Kunis described the Stoner Cats project as allowing cryptocurrency users to buy NFT with images of cats who sometimes drink and smoke marijuana: Recreational cannabis has been legal in California since 2016. The token allows you to “watch a five-minute piece of entertainment.”

“They all just did [el proyecto] because they thought it was different and fun and we all wanted to do it for the right reasons, ”said Kunis, who voices one of the cats. “Returns ownership of the content to the artist and removes the middle man.”

Screenshot of Conan on TBS

The price of the tokens is not yet listed, but celebrities’ NFT offerings have often generated millions in sales. Canadian musician Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, auctioned her own NFT line in March – users paid $ 5.8 million for the tokenized artwork in 20 minutes.

According to Kunis, the NFT cat will be available in early July.

