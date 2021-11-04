By Covid, 129,914 Mexicans died without medical assistance: Inegi – El Sol de México

The virus that causes Covid-19 caused 129,914 Mexicans to die without medical assistance and 35,608 of them did so on public roads, announced the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Contrary to what the president has stated Andrés Manuel López Obrador The Institute found that almost 165 thousand people did not have access to a public or private medical service as a consequence of the presence of the epidemic of Covid-19.

By registering 326 thousand 921 additional deaths compared to 2019, an increase of 43.6% in deaths in the country in 2020, Mexico accounted for one million 076 thousand 417 deaths in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to homicides, accidents and diseases .

The 200 thousand 256 deaths from Covid-19 made this disease the second cause of death in Mexico in 2020 by moving diabetes complications to third place and close to those caused by heart disease.

By disclosing the Characteristics of the Deaths Registered in Mexico during 2020, the Inegi revealed that on average more men than women died from Covid-19 but by age groups that only prevailed among those who were between 35 and 64 year old.

In the case of the youth of 15 to 34 years of age, the main cause of death were homicides, violence that occurred in the country, despite the fact that the Inegi reports a decrease due to these causes of death in the country.

In the case of children from 1 to 4 years of age and from 10 to 14 years of age, accidents were the main cause of death.

By continuing to review the excess of deaths in the country, the Inegi found that of one million 086 thousand 743 deaths registered in 2020, a million 076 thousand 417 belong to 2020 and the rest to records from previous years that could be confirmed in that year.

Of all deaths 92.4% were due to illnesses and health-related problems, while 7.6% They were due to external causes, mainly accidents, homicides and suicides.

The three main causes of death nationwide were heart disease, there were 218,704 (20.1%), Covid-19 was 200,256 (18.4%) and 151,019 (13.9%) were registered due to diabetes mellitus.

The highest rates of deaths registered per 10,000 inhabitants per entity of habitual residence occurred in Mexico City with 116, Chihuahua with 105, Sonora with 94, Morelos and Veracruz de Ignacio de la Llave with 93. In contrast, the entities that reported the lowest rates were Quintana Roo with 59, Baja California Sur with 61, Querétaro with 63 and Aguascalientes with 67.

The death rate per one hundred thousand inhabitants went from 27 to 86 inhabitants, says the review of the Inegi to the administrative records generated from the death certificates provided by the Civil Registry offices, the Forensic Medical Services and the statistical notebooks provided by the Public Ministry agencies.

