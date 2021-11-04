Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement on Thursday

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will announce his retirement from baseball on Thursday, according to a report from The Athletic.

Posey, 34, has played his entire 12-year career in San Francisco, helping the team win three World Series titles, in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He is the only Giants player to play for all three winning teams. of titles. .





The Giants said last month they would exercise Posey’s $ 22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.

Posey hinted during the playoffs that it might be over, and said he was ready to spend more family time with four young children at home.

“I’m definitely going to take time with my wife, talk to her, become a full-time father of four children for the first time in a long time,” Posey said. “Yeah, it’s taking it easy and seeing how things progress.”

Posey chose not to participate in the 2020 campaign shortened by the coronavirus to care for the adopted twins, born prematurely. He and his wife, Kristen, also have twins, Lee and Addison, who just turned 10 years old.

Posey, whose contract includes a $ 3 million starting purchase, helped lead the Giants to a franchise record of 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012 by playing regularly down the stretch while showing his health. and durability during his twelfth season in the majors.

He hit .304 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs, showing that his surgically repaired right hip had finally regained full strength three years after the operation. Posey would be one of six players in the divisional era to hit .300 or more in his final major league season, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

Posey, the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year, returned from a devastating leg injury that ended his season in 2011 to win the NL MVP the following year.

He tore three ligaments in his left ankle and fractured a bone in his lower leg when he was run over by Scott Cousins ​​of the Marlins on May 25, 2011. Posey responded by winning the 2012 batting crown and Player honors. Most Valuable as he led the Giants to a second World Series championship in three years.

Posey advocated for rules to better protect against collisions at the plate to prevent injury to both receivers and running backs.

“I try to stay out of the conversation as much as I can because I know people are going to connect me to it anyway,” Posey said in January 2014. “I’m kind of sitting around and letting the higher powers take the handle. I have my thoughts, but I’ll keep them to myself. “

Posey was selected by the Giants fifth overall in the first round of the 2008 draft from Florida State, where in May 2008 he played all nine positions on defense in the same game.

“Buster Posey is retiring. What an incredible career for a lifelong Giant,” former Oakland Athletics Dallas Braden wrote on Twitter. “The statue is already being built.”

He is a .302 hitter for life, making him one of only six receivers in Major League Baseball history to start 1,000 games as a catcher and have a career batting average of .300 or higher (pending of the inclusion of Negro Leagues statistics).

Associated Press contributed to this report.