BTS on Sing 2, soundtrack: songs that will appear in the OST and when the film is released | Asian culture

The surprises for ARMY do not stop. In the midst of the celebration for the new webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO and the inclusion of “Friends” in Marvel’s Eternals, US media report that BTS will appear in the Sing 2 soundtrack, the much anticipated animated film that presents audiences with a magical world where animals and music are the main stars.

When is the film released? What songs of Bts will we listen in this one? Here’s what’s known to date about Bangtan’s new foray into filmmaking.

Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope are the members of BTS. Photo: Hybe

YOU CAN SEE 2021 MAMA: full list of nominees for the Mnet Asian Music Awards

About Sing 2

Five years after its first installment, Director’s Sing Garth jennings It will return to screens in the coming weeks.

In this sequel, the charismatic koala Buster Moon will seek to bring his music from the theater to the city, but in the absence of connections he will need the help of his fellow musicians. In addition, he must convince the popular rock star, the lion Clay Calloway to join his ambitious project.

YOU CAN SEE BTS, webtoon 7Fates CHAKHO: story, characters and when will its release

Sing 2 Voices

As in the first installment, Sing 2: Come and sing again! will feature a display of well-known celebrities who will lend their voices to bring musician animals to life.

Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton, Nick Offerman and the same director Jennings repeat the challenge of characterizing the animated characters.

They are joined in this upcoming premiere by Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Halsey, Chelsea Peretti, Bond in his animated debut as the lion Clay, among others, details Collider. Chayanne will also participate in the project, but in the Latin Spanish dubbing.

Sing 2 will bring in new faces in the music industry. Photo: Universal Pictures

Chayanne will be part of Sing 2, the long-awaited animated sequel. Photo: Universal Pictures / AFP / Composition

YOU CAN SEE BTS: Jimin is credited in Marvel’s Eternals for “Friends” and ARMY celebrates it

BTS on the Sing 2 soundtrack

The aforementioned media specialized in cinema anticipates that the acclaimed K-pop septet BTS will appear in the Sing 2 soundtrack alongside Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and many more. For its part, People adds Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to the lineup.

Specific details about the names of the songs of these artists included in the tape are withheld.

Sing 2 Poster: Come Sing Again! Photo: Illumination / Universal

YOU CAN SEE MAMA 2021: How to vote on Apple Music for the Mnet Asian Music Awards [Tutorial]

Sing 2 Premiere