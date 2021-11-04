BTS on Sing 2, soundtrack: songs that will appear in the OST and when the film is released | Asian culture

Hasan Sheikh
The surprises for ARMY do not stop. In the midst of the celebration for the new webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO and the inclusion of “Friends” in Marvel’s Eternals, US media report that BTS will appear in the Sing 2 soundtrack, the much anticipated animated film that presents audiences with a magical world where animals and music are the main stars.

