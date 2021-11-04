Bruno Fernandes adds and continues with Manchester United

No doubt Bruno Fernandes (27 years old) He is one of the best footballers in the beautiful game on a global scale. It is evident that his impact has been fantastic since he made the decision to join the Manchester United. A British team that, incidentally, aims to reach high levels at the pace of Maia.

Follow after this announcement

In this regard, the old acquaintance of Sporting de Portugal has completely won the admiration and affection of the fans of the Red Devils. That is why it is convenient to note the data collected by Opt, especially to reflect the importance of the Portuguese international in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system.

A few record numbers

The aforementioned source specifies that Bruno has participated in a total of 77 targets since landing in Old trafford. In this way, he is the professional who has contributed a greater number of goals than any other player in the league. Premier League since February 2020. Specifically, we are talking about 44 so many and 33 assists.

Therefore, the MU is speeding up the negotiations with his ward and his closest circle to certify its continuity in the project commanded by Solskjaer. Bruno Fernandes, coveted in his day by Real Madrid, has rope for a while in a United that wants to regain its prestige both in the Premier and in the Champions League.