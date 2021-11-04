Britney Spears says many producers are looking to make movies about her life

It is public knowledge that Britney Spears has had a life surrounded by scandals and difficulties. Being one of the most famous personalities in the music industry of the last decades, he has millions of followers and to this day his songs are still very popular. Currently, his name is a trend on social networks thanks to the hashtag #FreeBritney, which was used to support the singer in the legal process to free herself from her father’s guardianship. The way of Britney It has been extraordinary and, recently, the artist announced that some proposals have been made to make films about her life.

Through your Instagram account, Britney He uploaded a video on October 27, in which, in addition to surprising us with a powerful British accent, he declares that several people have sent him film scripts to produce films about his life. Despite having received these proposals, she is not happy with the situation. In the video, the pop star expressed his annoyance at the content of the scripts, as he assures that the stories written there are false, in addition, with a puzzled tone he asked: “Am I supposed to play the role of my own life? ? “

Likewise, Britney spoke about the statement that Madonna made on the Jimmy Fallon program, where she comments that she has also received scripts for feature films of her life, which are also full of lies. Near the end of the video, Spears talks about how young he still is compared to Madonna, and that it would be too soon for her to have her own movie. The singer states:

But think about it, I’m 39, Madonna is 60, I’m not dead! What are they thinking?

I don’t get the Madonna comment but we love to see Britishney coming back #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/BgM0fMhCr3 – Game of Conservatorships (@BritneyGoc) October 27, 2021

After all the misfortunes that have happened, Britney she must be furious with those who want to profit from her life story and worse, invent parts of it to increase profits. It may not have been easy for her to overcome all obstacles, but the singer keeps trying to change her situation for the better.

The pop princess began her career in 1999, and at just 16 years old, she released her first album, Baby One More Time, which was a worldwide success. After selling millions of copies of his first album, Britney made an immediate leap to fame, and consolidated his position in 2000 with his second album, Oops! … I Did It Again. After releasing a few more records, he was at the top, however, persecution from the media and great pressure from the industry took a hit on his sanity. It is at this point where the singer’s life begins to destabilize.

It is known that the trajectory of the interpreter has not been common, however, it may still be too early to make a film about her life. As she says in the video, she is only 39 years old, she still has many chapters of her life to conclude and it would be too hasty to try to make a feature film of her still short story.

