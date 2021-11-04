Britney Spears now lashes out at her mother

The last few months have been of change for Britney Spears. After 13 difficult years in which she lived hard moments in silence, it seems that this 2021 has marked a rebirth for the singer, who was finally able to speak in court, which would trigger her departure from the guardianship that her father has had about her for over a decade. Just this morning, Jamie Spears asked to be immediately removed from the conservatorship, after a few weeks ago the judge decided to begin the transition. Recently engaged and taking charge of her life, Britney seems to have a lot to say and what better way to do it than through her social networks. Within his messages, this time he decided to take the floor and make it clear that his mother, Lynne Spears, was the mastermind behind the conservatorship in which so much has been said about his father, asking him to leave the attitude that he supposedly did not know everything What was happening. Hours later, the extensive message disappeared from his profile, but not before being copied by several of his followers.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Britney’s father breaks the silence: ‘Frankly, it’s a loss to Britney’

The surprising new photos of Britney Spears’ teenage children

“The moment I smile and realize I haven’t done it in a long time! My mom worries and says, ‘You’re acting strange, what’s wrong with you?’ and I say, ‘Hello, my name is Britney Spears… nice to finally meet you!’ ”began the strange message, which would be explained later. “Before I continue, excuse me in advance. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little out of practice. It used to be a family business … it isn’t anymore! I was born today because I can smile… so thank you for getting out of my life and finally allowing me to live the way! Pssss, do I know how bad I sound? Yes … a million percent I know. Psss, my dad may have started conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea! I will never forget those years …she secretly ruined my life… And yes, I’ll show her and Lou Taylor… so take your ‘I have no idea what was going on’ attitude and…. You know exactly what you did …my dad is not smart enough to have thought about conservatorship… But tonight I will smile knowing that I have a new life ahead of me! ”, He concluded.

VIEW GALLERY



Britney Spears confesses her fears after getting rid of parental guardianship: ‘I wish I lived in another country’

The fight between parents

At the time, her mother had said of the conservatorship: “It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests above his own, both on a professional and personal level.” The statement part of the trial did not sit well with the singer’s father who replied: “Lynne has not been involved in his daughter’s life for most of the last twelve years. Despite their distant relationship, the conservatorship, throughout the entire duration of the guardianship, has paid and continues to pay for the Louisiana mansion in which Lynne lives, including her expenses, weekly cleaning service and all maintenance (adding a total of $ 150,000 per year, which to date is a total of almost $ 2 million) ”.

This is not the first time that Britney has spoken out against her family. A few days ago she made it clear in another message that although the conservatorship is about to end, she wants justice. His followers also often link some messages that he has put to his younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who has not been spared from this battle either. Last month when the Zoey 101 star published her book, Britney apparently decided to reference her making it clear that she was simply trying to look good with audiences.

VIEW GALLERY







