Britney Spears’ Father Calls for ‘Immediate End’ to Guardianship; must justify expenses of his daughter’s fortune – El Financiero

After an intense legal battle between Britney Spears and his father, Jamie spears, this has decided to put ‘immediate end’ to guardianship that for over 13 years exercised over the singer due to the insistence of Britney, despite the fact that he “only sought to do what he believed was the best for his daughter.”

“Jamie loves his daughter unconditionally and will always support her, period. As he has done his entire life, Jamie will do everything in his power to protect and care for Britney. Over the last 13 years, this work has included the administration of the guardianship and now implies ending it immediately, “he mentions in a text presented to the Californian court. Alex M. Weingarten, Jamie Spears’ attorney, according to magazine information People.

Nevertheless, Mathew rosengart, the singer’s legal representative, does not believe in the version provided by Britney’s father and presented documents arguing that said request had been made in order not to answer questions under oath, especially those that have to do with the administration of the assets of the singer, in addition to being accused of installing microphones in his daughter’s room, according to the portal TMZ.

Therefore, the lawyer of the princess of pop asked Jamie Spears to justify the cats he has made with his daughter’s fortune, of which he has guardianship since 2008 as a result of an emotional crisis suffered by Britney and that led her to be ‘unable to make her own decisions’, according to the justification given by her father for requesting guardianship.

The mismanagement of his daughter’s estate would be the reason why Jamie Spears made this decision, because he does not want some type of investigation against him to be unleashed.

Although the bad news for him is that the decision to immediately end the legal agreement that had been in place since September cost him the request of Britney’s legal representative to present any document, including emails and text messages justifying the expenses of the finances of the singer, in addition to attending a legal hearing to answer some questions under oath.

Rosengart requested “All documents and communications related to any recording or listening device in Britney Jean Spears’ home or bedroom, including everything related to the decision to place listening devices and recording records ”, since He has been accused of placing surveillance devices in the singer’s room and telephone. from ‘Piece of Me’.