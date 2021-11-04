Brian Cox Charges Hollywood: ‘Johnny Depp Is So Overrated!’

Brian cox he is living a new stage in his career. The actor, star of the hit Succession On HBO Max, he has published his biography, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, memories in which he does not leave a puppet with a head and in which criticizes actors like Edward Norton, Johnny Depp or even Quentin Tarantino. As recounted and cited Cinemana, the veteran interpreter lashes out in various bands. “I think some people will stop talking to me, but that’s the way it is,” he says.

Born in Dundee, Scotland, Brian Cox is a veteran actor. At the moment, he is 75 years old, and has appeared in countless films and television series, as well as large blockbusters. The performer has won the Emmy and his career, to this day, is practically flawless. Successful in Succession for HBO Max, the Scotsman has published his memoirs and caused a more than evident stir in Hollywood, proving that the fame that precedes him – bad character, excessive sincerity – are not mere gossip between film sets and industry professionals. Cox, who does not marry anyone, has criticized Johnny Depp, Michael Caine or even David Bowie, as well as directors like Quentin Tarantino.





Cox came close to coming out in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl like Governor Swann. However, he turned down the role, which fell to Jonathan Pryce. The film was a hit for Disney, and the career of Gore verbinski took off. The Scotsman does not regret having rejected the role, since as he himself confesses in his book, he cannot stand Johnny depp -which embody Jack Sparrow in the saga-. “It’s so overdone, it’s so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you show up with such hands and pale, scarred face makeup, you do not have to do anything. And did not do it. And subsequently, he has done even less“, relates Brian Cox, that affirms not to see anything to him.

With Edward Norton it is somewhat gentler. I agreed with him in The last night, one of Spike Lee’s jewels, in which Norton played a criminal who re-entered prison and Cox his battered father. “He’s a good boy, but he’s also a bit of a pain in the ass because he thinks he’s a writer-director.”, explains Cox, and in light of the fuss he made on the set of The Incredible Hulk, reason is not lacking. Marvel Studios decided never to have him again and his reputation for being difficult to deal with on set has had to spread throughout the studios, as his roles have been drastically reduced.





It also has for Quentin Tarantino. The director, who raises the bread every time he speaks, has not come to work with Cox, and the actor also has a very clear opinion about his films and his way of filming or constructing stories. “I think his work is very superficial. Plot mechanics rather than depth. Style without substance. I left the room in Pulp fiction. That said, if he calls me for a movie, I will do it, “he concludes.