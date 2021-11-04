Brad Pitt has done something for Amanda Seyfried that (almost) no one has done

Amanda seyfried thanked Brad Pitt for using the correct pronunciation of your name presenting his category at the Oscars this past weekend. The 35-year-old actress was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for his work on ‘Mank’ and the award was presented by Brad, who was the winner of the Best Supporting Actor statuette last year.

Apparently, a lot of people think that Amanda’s last name is pronounced ‘Say-freed’ or ‘Say-frid’, but the truth is that this is not how it is said correctly. Actually, the name is pronounced ‘Sigh-frid’ and our dear Brad got it right when he advertised the category.

We will call her Amanda, that there is ‘confi’

“Correct pronunciation of ‘Seyfried’ by Brad Pitt. Thank you @theacademy,” the actress wrote in her Instagram post.

As you can imagine, the video has not been slow to fill with funny comments that not only followed suit to his occurrence, but even asked, as one of his followers has done, that someone give him another Oscar for having achieved pronounce it right the first time. Well of course girl He was married to a woman named Gwyneth and shares a profession with a man named McConaughey… Seyfried is a piece of cake for him!

We are on the side of Amanda’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who has left a comment with which we could not agree more: “As Brad says it is how it is well said“.

The actress may also become part of your weekend, and not because you are going to see the video of Brad saying his name looping, which you could also, but because he has just premiered a scary movie on Netflix, ‘The appearance of things’, and it seems to be one of the most viewed contents of the next few days. Do you fancy the plan? We just in case we leave you with the trailer.