Boeing will also have its constellation of satellites, despite attempts by SpaceX to slow it down.

This long exposure image shows the wake of a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on February 7, 2021 Photo : Mariana Suarez placeholder image ( Getty Images )

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet, will have more competition. The Wednesday, the FCC gave Boeing the go-ahead to launch its own satellites, despite SpaceX complaining that it would cause interference with its network.

With the approval, Boeing can now begin building its satellite infrastructure, starting with 147 satellites. Boeing will deploy 132 satellites in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 1,056 kilometers. The other 15 will be geostationary, which means that they will follow the rotation of the Earth. These types of satellites orbit at a much higher altitude, between 27,355 and 44,221 kilometers0, according to the presentation of the FCC.

Boeing will offer broadband in the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands as it expands its network, then plans to expand its satellite internet service globally. The company has six years to launch half of its satellite constellation and nine years to build the rest of the network. Boeing had asked for a waiver to extend its construction to 12 years, but the commission rejected the request.

Boeing has a slight advantage over SpaceX’s Starlink network, at least in terms of data transfer speeds. Boeing’s 147 satellites can transmit in the V band, which is a high-frequency wireless spectrum. Starlink uses Ka and Ku bands, which commercial airlines use to access the internet during the flight.

SpaceX filed a petition with the FCC about a year after Boeing initially submitted its application in 2017. It claimed that Boeing’s deployment plan would cause interference with its satellites and saturate low-Earth orbit, but the FCC denied those claims.

But SpaceX has many reasons to brag. It has around 1730 satellites in orbit that currently serve more than 90,000 customers of its Starlink satellite internet service, with speed tests similar to broadband. AND Starlink and Boeing also have other competitors, such as Amazon, what will launch two satellites by the end of 2022 as part of your Project Kuiper. The FCC approved Amazon’s satellites last year.

Tech giants are also facing satellite internet providers already such as HughesNet, Viasat and OneWeb. Hopefully this will translate on a satellite broadband plus viable and will reduce the digital divide in countries like USA. More competition can only be beneficial to consumers