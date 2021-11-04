Bitter Land: The Beauty Secrets of Hilal Altınbilek, the Turkish Angelina Jolie | Züleyha | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

Hilal Altınbilek is one of the actresses from Turkey who, after participating in several soap operas in her country, met international fame after she played Züleyha in “Bitter land”. This production became the favorite of thousands of people and due to its great success it was able to reach Spain and other Latin American countries where it became the most watched.

From a very young Hilal Altınbilek He showed a great interest in the world of acting and always had the support of his family. But the actress has not only managed to stand out in the world of the performing arts, but also in modeling.

She is considered one of the most beautiful women in Turkey and has sometimes been compared to the American actress, Angelina Jolie, due to their great physical resemblance.

Therefore, it should be taken into account that Hilal Altınbilek He was always linked to the world of fashion and beauty, because that was where he began his professional career: in modeling.

Actress Hilal Altınbilek is considered one of the most famous in Turkey.

THE SECRETS OF HILAL ALTINBILEK’S BEAUTY

Hilal Altınbilek She comes from a family linked to the world of art and acting, therefore, she always showed great interest in being a great actress. But this did not mean that she put aside her great passion for modeling, because her beauty has always characterized her, even since she was a teenager.

After completing his basic education studies, he moved to Istanbul, where he began his theater studies and decided to dedicate himself to art. Before her time on television, she participated in beauty contests, remaining in the top 5, and also did some work as a model.

The actress confessed what her beauty secrets would be that have always characterized her. This was said in an interview, according to the portal kanald.

“I am very attentive to food, to everything related to nutrition”Hilal expressed.

The remembered Züleyha revealed that sometimes there are moments when he wants a special dish, but he recovers doing intense sports.

“I am a very good swimmer, I do sauna, and I play badmington, a sport that I have practiced in the past. . For my skin, I use fig seed oil, which I drink regularly, but I also massage my skin with it“, I note.

“I always try to take care of myself, to keep my balance in everything “, He sentenced.

THE LIKE ANGELINA JOLIE

Hilal Altınbilek has a great resemblance to the actress Angelina Jolie, and it is one of the names with which the Turkish artist is known; However, it was her own father who told her for the first time that she looked like the American woman.

It was thus that she decided to participate in several beauty contests and then attended the Mujdat Gezen Arts Center. Altinbilek indicates that in the world of acting her beauty helps her a lot. But not only that, then, it also implies having a great talent for the art world.

Hilal Altınbilek’s dad told her that she looked a lot like Angelina Jolie.

HILAL ALTINBILEK IN THE TELENOVELA “ROSA NEGRA”

The soap opera “pink black”Conquered thousands of followers due to the story of the protagonists Ebru and Murat. This was one of the first appearances of Hilal Altınbilek as an actress and won over audiences for her great acting talent.

She played the role of Ozlem Şamverdi that with her beauty and sensuality she became a villain who tried to achieve her goal at any cost.

This is how the actress won over the public after the soap opera “Rosa negra” was broadcast in more than 15 countries such as Peru, Chile, Greece, Costa Rica, Romania and Croatia.

Hilal Altınbilek played Ozlem Şamverdi in Black Rose.

HILAL ALTINBILEK IN THE TELENOVELA “TIERRA AMARGA”

At the beginning of the story, Züleyha He lives with his stepbrother Neli, who has problems with gambling addiction and makes life impossible for him. Since their parents died when they were little, Züleyha you will quickly learn to be a strong and independent woman.

Then he would have a relationship with Yilmaz, with whom he plans to marry but due to a serious accident they must flee the city and take refuge in the Yaman farm. In that place, the couple will pretend to be brothers, in order not to be expelled.

Being away they will try to go unnoticed, but problems will appear in the same way and they will constantly put their love in danger.

Hilal Altınbilek acting in the soap opera Bitter Earth.