Billie Eilish joins Gucci show in fashion style

Among the most beloved stars of Gucci is the singer Billie Eilish and that is why the girl could not miss the commemorative show of the fashion house.

A great number of stars gathered along the catwalk of the fashion show that I would let him see the best and the newest of GucciAs the night began to fall, several singers, actors, athletes, conductors and more arrived at the fashion and trends event.

Billie eilish He showed off his look through his social networks and let us take a first look at a outfit stunning, but it would be until the moment of the parade when the girl would wear it to the fullest.

Billie Eilish’s outfit for Gucci

The interpreter of Ocean eyes She went to the gala with heels and a platform that she wore in a spectacular way, the girl wore black and white colors as part of her clothes for the gala and the lace details with transparencies were the key point of her outfit.

The girl also complemented this style with a hair accessory that stood out for its golden highlights and also some dark glasses that accompanied her much of the night.

Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus in Gucci fashion show. | Source: Twitter @milesholy

Billie Eilish and more stars celebrate with Gucci

The Gucci show in Hollywood was attended by several celebrities that we have seen stand out in the world of entertainment. Billie Eilish was sitting in the front row next to the actress Dakota johnson, with whom she was caught chatting and sharing some moments.

Billie Eilish in Gucci fashion show. | Source: Twitter @everkota

Miley Cyrus, Salma Hayek and Serena Williams also made their way into the gala, as did artists like Olivia wilde, Lizzo, James Corden, Diane Keaton and more.

Meanwhile, on the catwalk we saw models and celebs like Jared Leto Jodie and Turner-Smith modeled, who stole the glances as they walked through the gala.

