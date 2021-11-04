Bill Gates or Emma Watson use their influence to raise awareness at the climate summit and support a more sustainable planet

His presence has unleashed madness in glasgow… although Leonardo Dicaprio it is common in this type of forum. The actor has donated more than 100 million euros in projects to save ecosystems. And, since 1998, its foundation supports the most innovative. Even in 2016, when he received his Oscar for best actor, he dedicated his speech to the planet. “It’s happening already,” he said. “He’s here and he’s a real threat.”

Bill gates he has written a book (‘How to avoid a climate disaster’) and has recipes to reduce his carbon footprint: eat synthetic meat or fly less. It is estimated that the owner of Microsoft has donated in total some billion euros, although the philanthropist has been criticized for having double talk. The British newspaper The Guardian reported that he tried to buy the largest private jet company in the world. And he had become the largest farmland owner in America.

For using these airplanes on some occasion they have been branded as hypocrites the dukes of sussex. Those of Cambridge have more presence lately in these forums, although in the first place of the British royal family in this commitment, according to a survey published recently in the United Kingdom, they would be prince charles. As he recently said, the threat of climate change is greater for Humanity than COVID 19.

It is clear that this fight for a more sustainable planet increasingly worries everyone, and actors and celebrities they are no exception. Actresses like Emma Watson They show him wearing sustainable clothing at his public events. Known for being a great defender of women’s rightsSo is the environment: at the premiere of the movie ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in London she wore an eco-firendly dress. It was not the only time: the dress she wore to the Paris premiere was also made with fabrics that respect the environment. In addition, the actress of Harry Potter He collaborates with associations to protect the environment and whenever he can, he shares images or videos on his social networks to educate on the social and environmental impact in our plant when we buy clothes.

Jane fonda she has been arrested by the police on numerous occasions for demonstrating alongside other professional colleagues such as Ted Danson.

Even Pope He has warned that the cry of the Earth must be heard. A new appeal from Francis, the Sunday before the inauguration of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow. After praying the Angelus, Francis said that he prayed for this event so that effective solutions would emerge from it.

Are known people who use their influence to raise awareness about something that affects us all and is already a reality.