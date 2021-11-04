In recent years, the download size of video games has been growing abruptly, which has caused that even with a large amount of space on our hard drives, there are times when we can only have a few video games installed .

Especially this usually happens with multiplayer shooters, which contain a large amount of data, becoming real monsters on our hard drives. Nevertheless, It seems that it is something that will not happen with Battlefield 2042, the new installment of the war saga developed by DICE.

🟥 US: 42,389 GB

⬛ EU: 42,717 GB – PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 2, 2021

Battlefield 2042 Download Size Confirmed

As we can see in the account @PlaystationSize, Battlefield 2042 download size will be 42,717GB on PlayStation 5, so expect the Xbox Series X version to be similar in size. It should be noted that the size is solely and exclusively the base game, without taking into account any type of update.

New Portal gameplay, the game mode of Battlefield 2042

It must be remembered that a few months ago a leak on possible Battlefield 2042 download size, in which we could see that the title would occupy up to 90 GB of our hard drives. Taking into account the base size of the title, it is possible that, after the arrival of the day one patch, the final size of the title will be close to that seen in the first leak.

Be that as it may, there is not much left to know first-hand what the download size of Battlefield 2042 will be, since the title will hit the market on November 12 for those who buy the Gold or Ultimate version, and on November 19. November for those who purchase the Standard version of the title.