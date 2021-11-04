Barcelona expects to announce Xavi Hernández as their manager on Friday

Barcelona hopes to announce this Friday the signing of Xavi Hernández, current Qatari Al Sadd coach, as the new coach of the Barça team, so that Terrassa could already lead the team in the league derby against Espanyol on November 20 .

Xavi Hernández has already expressed his desire to return to Barcelona as DT EFE

Rafa Yuste, sports vice president of the Catalan entity, and Mateu Alemany, director of the football area, have decided to extend their stay in Doha one more day to close the operation with Al Sadd, since the agreement with the player is complete, as Xavi himself confirmed this Wednesday.

“I’m really looking forward and looking forward to going home”, recognized the former Barça captain at the end of the Qatari League match his team drew with Al Duhail (3-3).

Xavi recalled, however, that he has a current contract with Al Sadd and that there is “a small rescission clause” that both clubs must finish negotiating to confirm their departure from the Qatari club this week.

The contacts between the Catalan coach, his representatives Arturo Canales and Fernando Solanas, the president of Al Sadd, Mohamad bin Khalifa al Thani, and Yuste and Alemany have multiplied in recent hours.

And sources from the Catalan club explained to EFE that they are optimistic about how the negotiations are developing and that Barça has set the goal of announcing this Friday that Xavi is coming home.

If all goes according to plan, Sergi Barjuan, who has been on the Barça bench on an interim basis since the dismissal of Ronald Koeman, will lead his last game against Celta next Saturday as Barcelona’s head coach.

And, starting Monday, Xavi would take over the reins of the team, which would allow him, taking advantage of the stoppage of club competitions due to the commitments of the teams, to have two weeks to prepare his debut in LaLiga, against Espanyol in the Camp Nou.