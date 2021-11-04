Ball that Jorge Soler took out of the Astros stadium

Jorge Soler, who at the end of the World Series was named MVP, ended up hitting a ball above the train tracks to deposit it outside the confines of the Minute Maid Park to put the first nail to the coffin of the Astros in Game 6.

After swinging a straight cut through the center by Venezuelan starting pitcher Luis García, even Houston fans knew that ball would end up Home run, but what left them breathless was that Dona Blanca left the park to end up in one of the streets outside the enclosure. ESPN’s Jeff Passan posted on his Twitter a photo of the ball punished by Soler that he took out of the stadium. This is how it turned out:

Jorge Soler rose to prominence as the World Series figure, finishing off the Houston Astros to give the Atlanta Braves their first Fall Classic title since 1995. He was voted MVP at Atlanta’s coronation on Tuesday after six games against the Astros.

“Right after I hit him, I just looked at our cave and started celebrating.” Soler said when he recounted his historic at-bat in the third inning after his 446-foot long homer that will live forever in his memory, and in that of all Atlanta Braves fans.