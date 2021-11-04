Attention Chivas! Close to ending Matías Almeyda’s contract with San José Earthquakes

At Guadalajara Sports Club there is no one who does not dream of the return of Matías Almeyda as technical director, at least between players and fans, but the small obstacle that is crossed in the desire to everyone is the high salary they would have to shell out by the Argentine strategist, who next December will be concluding his contract with the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLYes, after they won’t get a playoff ticket.

The “Pelado” has never completely left the Sacred Flock, because on various occasionss has manifested with its support and affection for the club where he won five titles in two years and media, that is, on average one every six months, in addition to achieving a communion with the followers that he revived the leading role of the most important club in Mexican soccer, reason why their return is expected sooner or later.

But for the Argentine to return is complicated by his high salary, since unofficial versions indicate that he receives more than two million dollars a year, more than what Víctor Manuel Vucetich earned, who has been the highest paid of Guadalajara in recent years with $ 1.8 million a year, although the good news is that the untying of San José is closer than ever.

When does Matías Almeyda’s contract end?

The “Pelado” has a contract until December 2021 with San José of the MLS, so he himself pointed out that he would sit down with the duel of the Californian team to define its future, although he did make it clear that it is not closed to anything, in what were words with a lot of hope for the Chivas fans.

“I have spoken here with the people of the club and in this time I will continue talking to really know what is intended, but I am an employee and for employees many times their jobs are finished not depending on one. So, I am open to everything “, Indian Almeyda a few days ago leaving everything in the hands of the directors of the Earthquakes.